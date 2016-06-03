Dr. Stacey Parker-Brueggemann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parker-Brueggemann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stacey Parker-Brueggemann, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stacey Parker-Brueggemann, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Council Bluffs, IA. They specialize in Oncology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Audubon County Memorial Hospital, Avista Adventist Hospital, Cass County Memorial Hospital, Chi Health Mercy Council Bluffs, Clarinda Regional Health Center, Crawford County Memorial Hospital, George C. Grape Community Hospital, Methodist Jennie Edmundson, Myrtue Medical Center and Parker Adventist Hospital.
Dr. Parker-Brueggemann works at
Locations
1
Heartland Oncology & Hematology Pllc1 Edmundson Pl Ste 100, Council Bluffs, IA 51503 Directions (712) 322-4136
2
Cypress Hematology & Oncology9399 Crown Crest Blvd Ste 215, Parker, CO 80138 Directions (303) 269-4420
3
Cypress Oncology At Parker9403 Crown Crest Blvd Ste 115, Parker, CO 80138 Directions (303) 269-4420
Hospital Affiliations
- Audubon County Memorial Hospital
- Avista Adventist Hospital
- Cass County Memorial Hospital
- Chi Health Mercy Council Bluffs
- Clarinda Regional Health Center
- Crawford County Memorial Hospital
- George C. Grape Community Hospital
- Methodist Jennie Edmundson
- Myrtue Medical Center
- Parker Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Was diagnosed with Bladder Cancer and have been doing treatments for a couple months and find the level of service and care provided very good!!
About Dr. Stacey Parker-Brueggemann, MD
- Oncology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1811169972
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Dr. Parker-Brueggemann has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parker-Brueggemann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parker-Brueggemann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Parker-Brueggemann has seen patients for Anemia, Breast Cancer and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parker-Brueggemann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Parker-Brueggemann. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parker-Brueggemann.
