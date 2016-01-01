See All Podiatrists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Stacey Oaks, DPM

Podiatry
Overview

Dr. Stacey Oaks, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. 

Dr. Oaks works at Northwestern Medicine in Chicago, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwestern Center for Comprehensive Orthopaedic and Spine Care
    259 E Erie St Fl 13, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-6800
  2. 2
    Michigan Avenue Podiatry
    30 N Michigan Ave Ste 720, Chicago, IL 60602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 701-0770

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Stacey Oaks, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1063425361
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Oaks accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Oaks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Oaks has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oaks.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oaks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oaks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

