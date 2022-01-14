Dr. Stacey Nipp, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nipp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stacey Nipp, DPM
Overview
Dr. Stacey Nipp, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital.
Locations
Northern Foot & Ankle Associates PA324 W Superior St Ste 408, Duluth, MN 55802 Directions (218) 722-0615
- 2 2204 1st Ave Ste 3, Hibbing, MN 55746 Directions (800) 327-1819
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
excellent care, surgery, and the best follow up
About Dr. Stacey Nipp, DPM
- Podiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1952363616
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nipp has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nipp accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nipp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Nipp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nipp.
