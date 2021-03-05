Overview

Dr. Stacey Lievense, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pawtucket, RI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Lievense works at Vascular Lab Incthe in Pawtucket, RI with other offices in Riverside, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.