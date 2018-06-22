See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Prairie Village, KS
Dr. Stacey Laird, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Overview

Dr. Stacey Laird, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Prairie Village, KS. They graduated from St George's Hosp Med Sch and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center and Research Medical Center.

Dr. Laird works at Advanced Sports and Family Chiropractic + Acupuncture in Prairie Village, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Advanced Sports and Family Chiropractic + Acupuncture
    4121 W 83rd St, Prairie Village, KS 66208 (913) 213-0134

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Overland Park Regional Medical Center
  • Research Medical Center

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Other Psychiatric Medication Therapy (Inpatient Only) Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Jun 22, 2018
    She is extremely knowledgeable in the area of mental health. She listens to you and then together a treatment plan is implemented that will benefit you.
    Tina in KS — Jun 22, 2018
    About Dr. Stacey Laird, MD

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    • English, Spanish
    • 1821346495
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor-Texas Chldn's Hosp
    • Mount Sinai Medical Center
    • NY U Bellevue Med Ctr
    • St George's Hosp Med Sch
    • University Of California
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stacey Laird, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laird is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Laird has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Laird has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Laird works at Advanced Sports and Family Chiropractic + Acupuncture in Prairie Village, KS. View the full address on Dr. Laird’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Laird. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laird.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laird, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laird appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

