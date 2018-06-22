Dr. Stacey Laird, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laird is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stacey Laird, MD
Overview
Dr. Stacey Laird, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Prairie Village, KS. They graduated from St George's Hosp Med Sch and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center and Research Medical Center.
Locations
Hospital Affiliations
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- Research Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
She is extremely knowledgeable in the area of mental health. She listens to you and then together a treatment plan is implemented that will benefit you.
About Dr. Stacey Laird, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Baylor-Texas Chldn's Hosp
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- NY U Bellevue Med Ctr
- St George's Hosp Med Sch
- University Of California
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Laird works at
