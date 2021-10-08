Dr. Stacey Knobler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knobler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stacey Knobler, MD
Overview
Dr. Stacey Knobler, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine.
Dr. Knobler works at
Locations
-
1
All in One Pharmacy890 Mill St Ste 203, Reno, NV 89502 Directions
-
2
Stacey B Knobler, MD Ltd3596 Baker Ln, Reno, NV 89509 Directions (775) 825-8212
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Knobler?
Thorough, indepth and listens and doesnt just prescribe medication listens and helps the child and parents through the treatment
About Dr. Stacey Knobler, MD
- Neurology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1073705273
Education & Certifications
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Knobler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Knobler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Knobler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Knobler works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Knobler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knobler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knobler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knobler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.