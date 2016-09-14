Dr. Stacey Hammer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hammer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stacey Hammer, MD
Overview
Dr. Stacey Hammer, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Moorestown, NJ. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Dr. Hammer works at
Locations
-
1
Cooper General Pediatrics110 Marter Ave Ste 503, Moorestown, NJ 08057 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hammer?
We switched Doctors almost immediately after my daughter was born. The previous would not take my concerns seriously, upon switching to Dr. Hammer she listened and we figured out what was going on with my daughter within on Appointment. The problem was immediately rectified and I had a happy baby on my hands from there on out. She was remarkably kind and treats my Toddler wonderful. We never have issues getting her for appointments last minute or speaking to her via Telephone with any issues.
About Dr. Stacey Hammer, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- Female
- 1588756662
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hammer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hammer accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hammer using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hammer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hammer works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hammer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hammer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hammer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hammer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.