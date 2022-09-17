Dr. Stacey Hall, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stacey Hall, DDS
Overview
Dr. Stacey Hall, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Williamsburg, VA.
Dr. Hall works at
Locations
-
1
Williamsburg Center for Dental Health P L C5231 Monticello Ave Ste E, Williamsburg, VA 23188 Directions (757) 451-8838Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Delta Dental
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hall?
Dr Hall her assistants and office staff were all excellent. Very ttractive office. Dr Hall was attenrive thourough and explained things clearly. I was very happy to find this office.
About Dr. Stacey Hall, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1760692099
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hall has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hall using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hall works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.