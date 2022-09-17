See All Family Doctors in North Port, FL
Dr. Stacey Gill, DO

Family Medicine
2.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Stacey Gill, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in North Port, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Gill works at Millennium Physician Group in North Port, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Millennium Physician Group
    13815 Tamiami Trl, North Port, FL 34287 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 426-4900
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Malaise and Fatigue
Overweight
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Malaise and Fatigue
Overweight
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)

Treatment frequency



Malaise and Fatigue
Overweight
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Alzheimer's Disease
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Bedsores
Behavioral Disorders
Blood Allergy Testing
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Boil
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Care Management
Chronic Neck Pain
Cold Sore
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Degenerative Disc Disease
Dementia
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Drug Allergy Testing
Dry Eyes
Dry Skin
Dyshydrotic Eczema
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Emphysema
End-of-Life Issues
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fibromyalgia
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroparesis
Geriatric Depression
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malnutrition
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Myasthenia Gravis
Myoclonus
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Parkinson's Disease
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Perimenopause
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Skin Screenings
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Symptomatic Menopause
Tension Headache
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Disease
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tuberculosis Screening
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
VAP Lipid Testing
Viral Infection
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Sep 17, 2022
    About Dr. Stacey Gill, DO

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish
    NPI Number
    • 1538109673
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • POH Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stacey Gill, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gill has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gill works at Millennium Physician Group in North Port, FL. View the full address on Dr. Gill’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Gill. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gill.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

