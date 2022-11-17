See All Allergists & Immunologists in Somerset, NJ
Dr. Stacey Galowitz, DO

Allergy
5 (95)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Stacey Galowitz, DO is an Allergy Specialist in Somerset, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Dupont Hospital for Children Thomas Jefferson University

Dr. Galowitz works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Somerset in Somerset, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    ENT and Allergy Associates - Somerset
    1543 Route 27 Ste 21, Somerset, NJ 08873 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 873-6863
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Peter's University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Drug or Food Challenge Chevron Icon
Environmental Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lung Spirometry Chevron Icon
Nebulizer Treatment Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Spirometry Chevron Icon
Xolair® Therapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 95 ratings
    Patient Ratings (95)
    5 Star
    (91)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 17, 2022
    The entire experience was great. Dr. Galowitz listened, asked in depth questions and provided various options for treatment siting pros and cons for each one. I'm confident the plans set will yeald positive results.
    A. M. — Nov 17, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Stacey Galowitz, DO
    About Dr. Stacey Galowitz, DO

    Specialties
    • Allergy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972825719
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Dupont Hospital for Children Thomas Jefferson University
    Residency
    • NSLIJ Hlth Sys, Schneider Chldns Hosp
    Undergraduate School
    • Boston University School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
