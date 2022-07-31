Dr. Stacey Gallacher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gallacher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stacey Gallacher, MD
Overview
Dr. Stacey Gallacher, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center.
Locations
Rhode Island Plastic Surgery M.d.'s2 Dudley St, Providence, RI 02905 Directions (401) 444-3581
Advanced Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Institute301 Professional View Dr, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 720-2555
Advanced Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute312 Applegarth Rd, Monroe Township, NJ 08831 Directions (732) 720-2555
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- Coventry Health Care
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very pleased with Dr Gallagher. Made me feel very comfortable and took her time explaining all option. I would highly recommend this doctor .
About Dr. Stacey Gallacher, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Yale University
- Brown
- NEW YORK MED COLL
- Orthopedic Surgery
