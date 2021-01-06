See All Plastic Surgeons in Denver, CO
Dr. Stacey Folk, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Stacey Folk, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Stacey Folk, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center and Rose Medical Center.

Dr. Folk works at Michael Bateman, MD in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Folk Plastic Surgery
    4700 Hale Pkwy Ste 520, Denver, CO 80220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 321-6608

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Rose Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Oral and-or Facial Cleft
Breast Hypoplasia
Breast Ptosis
Oral and-or Facial Cleft
Breast Hypoplasia
Breast Ptosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Plastic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Folk?

    Jan 06, 2021
    Stacey Folk and her staff are outstanding! Stacey came recommended to me by my primary care physician and by two personal friends as one of the top surgeons in her field. I am so happy I chose Dr. Folk and I am thrilled with my results. Each person in her office worked collaboratively to put me at the center of my own care, listening to what mattered most to me, and addressing my questions honestly and directly. Dr. Folk is an excellent surgeon with an incredible eye for detail and perfection. More importantly, she genuinely cares about her patients. A good patient experience is more than getting the results you want, it is about establishing a trusting relationship between the patient and the provider. Dr. Folk and her team gave me one of the most incredible patient experiences and I will be back.
    CT — Jan 06, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Stacey Folk, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Stacey Folk, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Folk to family and friends

    Dr. Folk's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Folk

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Stacey Folk, MD.

    About Dr. Stacey Folk, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992813034
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Loma Linda University Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • St. Joseph's Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Colorado
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Cu Boulder
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stacey Folk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Folk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Folk has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Folk accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Folk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Folk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Folk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Folk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Folk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Stacey Folk, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.