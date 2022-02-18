See All Dermatologists in Bryn Mawr, PA
Dr. Stacey Englander-Turner, MD

Dermatology
4 (68)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Stacey Englander-Turner, MD is a Dermatologist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They completed their residency with Hahnemann University Hospital

Dr. Englander-Turner works at Turner Dermatology in Bryn Mawr, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Haverford Dermatology PC
    940 E Haverford Rd Ste 100, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 (610) 525-3800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bryn Mawr Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Boil
Dermatitis
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 68 ratings
    Patient Ratings (68)
    5 Star
    (48)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Feb 18, 2022
    From making the appointment to the actual visit- Everyone was friendly, very helpful and thorough.
    C J — Feb 18, 2022
    About Dr. Stacey Englander-Turner, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1265431043
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Hahnemann University Hospital
    Internship
    • Yale-New Haven Hospital
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stacey Englander-Turner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Englander-Turner is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Englander-Turner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Englander-Turner works at Turner Dermatology in Bryn Mawr, PA. View the full address on Dr. Englander-Turner's profile.

    Dr. Englander-Turner has seen patients for Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Englander-Turner on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    68 patients have reviewed Dr. Englander-Turner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Englander-Turner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Englander-Turner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Englander-Turner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

