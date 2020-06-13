Overview

Dr. Stacey Carpenter, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tinley Park, IL. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Carpenter works at Duly Health And Care in Tinley Park, IL with other offices in Aurora, IL and Naperville, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.