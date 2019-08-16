Overview

Dr. Stacey Carlton, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Crossville, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from E Tn State Univ J H Quillen Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Cumberland Medical Center.



Dr. Carlton works at MDVIP - Crossville, Tennessee in Crossville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.