Dr. Bean has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stacey Bean, MD
Overview
Dr. Stacey Bean, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chapel Hill, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA.
Dr. Bean works at
Locations
Chapel Hill Women's Medicine1240 ENVIRON WAY, Chapel Hill, NC 27517 Directions (919) 240-7269
UNC Children's Primary Care Clinic1512 E Franklin St Ste 100, Chapel Hill, NC 27514 Directions (919) 240-7269
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bean is a very caring provider who always goes the extra mile. She has called in the evening to check on me after hours when I wasn't doing particularly well. I am thankful we found her in NC and will continue to see her as long as possible!
About Dr. Stacey Bean, MD
- Family Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1699700674
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bean accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bean has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bean. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bean.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bean, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bean appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.