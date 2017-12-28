Overview

Dr. Stacey Bank, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School of Medicine Washington DC and is affiliated with University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.



Dr. Bank works at Endocrinology Center of Utah - Salt Lake City in Salt Lake City, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.