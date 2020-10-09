Dr. Stacey Akers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stacey Akers, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stacey Akers, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Olean General Hospital, Sarasota Memorial Hospital and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.
Locations
1
Piver Center for Women's Health2121 Main St Ste 100, Buffalo, NY 14214 Directions (716) 862-1965Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
2
Sisters of Charity Hospital of Buffalo2157 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14214 Directions (716) 862-1965
3
Milard Fillmore Suburban Hospital1540 Maple Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 568-3600
Hospital Affiliations
- Olean General Hospital
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Akers and staff are the best. They take their time and answers any questions you may have. Explains everything that you might have questions about. Highly recommended. So glad I went to Roswell Cancer center in Buffalo, New York.
About Dr. Stacey Akers, MD
- Oncology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1639204829
Education & Certifications
- Roswell Park Cancer Inst
- University Of Louisville
- University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
- Birmingham Southern College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Akers works at
