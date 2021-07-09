Dr. Srujitha Murukutla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murukutla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Srujitha Murukutla, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Srujitha Murukutla, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Rehoboth Beach, DE. They specialize in Hematology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Beebe Medical Center.
Locations
Delmarva Radiation Oncology Services18947 John J Williams Hwy Unit 101, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971 Directions (302) 645-3770
Hospital Affiliations
- Beebe Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Very happy to be in her care. It helps that she clarifies technical aspects of my disease. She and her staff are top notch care providers who are super intelligent, kind, compassionate people who want to be there for you. They never waste my time and are always present in conversation. I feel respected and care for. Dr. Murukutla is my hero.
About Dr. Srujitha Murukutla, MD
- Hematology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1578792966
Education & Certifications
- P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murukutla has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murukutla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murukutla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murukutla has seen patients for Anemia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murukutla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Murukutla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murukutla.
