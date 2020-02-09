Dr. Srujana Chakilam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chakilam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Srujana Chakilam, MD
Dr. Srujana Chakilam, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Gandhi Medical College and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth and Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas.
Heart Center of North Texas PA1017 12th Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 334-2800
Weatherford941 HILLTOP DR, Weatherford, TX 76086 Directions (817) 613-9082
Heart Center Of North Texas920 Hilltop Dr, Weatherford, TX 76086 Directions (817) 334-2800
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
She LISTENS... and then resolves any problem.
About Dr. Srujana Chakilam, MD
- Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Telugu
- St John Hospital and Medical Center
- Gandhi General Hospital
- Gandhi Medical College
- BHHG Collage, India
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Chakilam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chakilam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chakilam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chakilam has seen patients for Pericardial Disease, Atrial Septal Defect and Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chakilam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chakilam speaks Hindi and Telugu.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Chakilam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chakilam.
