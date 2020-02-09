Overview

Dr. Srujana Chakilam, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Gandhi Medical College and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth and Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas.



Dr. Chakilam works at Heart Center of North Texas in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Weatherford, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pericardial Disease, Atrial Septal Defect and Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.