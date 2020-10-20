Dr. Gunukula has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Srinivas Gunukula, MD
Overview
Dr. Srinivas Gunukula, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mesquite, TX. They completed their fellowship with The Miriam Hospital

Locations
Dallas Medical Physician Group5308 N Galloway Ave Ste 100, Mesquite, TX 75150 Directions (972) 226-0505
Hospital Affiliations
- Dallas Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr Gunukula for 15+ years. He is a very good cardiologist and has taken great care of me after surgery and through all these years. In fact, I have recommended several of our friends and they are quite happy too. Dr G is very thorough, knowledgeable and is helpful in all aspects of patients health with a caring attitude. My spouse also started seeing him recently and she is pleased to be under his care.
About Dr. Srinivas Gunukula, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Hindi
- 1104896844
Education & Certifications
- The Miriam Hospital
- Cath Med Ctr
- Osmania Med Coll

