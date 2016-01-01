See All Nephrologists in Denver, CO
Dr. Srividya Bhandaram, MD

Nephrology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Srividya Bhandaram, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from Gandhi Medical College and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, North Suburban Medical Center, Rose Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center and Swedish Medical Center.

Dr. Bhandaram works at The Transplant Center in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like End-Stage Renal Disease, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Magnesium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Transplant Center
    1601 E 19th Ave Ste 5050, Denver, CO 80218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 821-3833
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
  • North Suburban Medical Center
  • Rose Medical Center
  • Sky Ridge Medical Center
  • Swedish Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Copper Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Kidney Hypertrophy Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Srividya Bhandaram, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Telugu
    NPI Number
    • 1508038787
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Rochester General Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Gandhi Medical College
