Dr. Srividya Ariyan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Srividya Ariyan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Madras Medical College and is affiliated with Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.
Dr. Ariyan works at
Locations
1
Phoenix Medical Group9171 W Thunderbird Rd Ste 101, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (408) 830-3900
2
Estrella Office9305 W Thomas Rd Ste 365, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Directions (623) 815-7800Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
3
Glendale Clinic6677 W Thunderbird Rd Ste E, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (623) 815-7800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
4
Surprise Clinic14873 W Bell Rd Ste 100, Surprise, AZ 85374 Directions (623) 815-7800Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
GOOD, FRIENDLY AND PATIENT WITH ME. TOOK TIME TO EXPLAIN EVERYTHING TO ME AND ANSWERED MY QUESTIONS.
About Dr. Srividya Ariyan, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 18 years of experience
- English, Tamil
- 1740483619
Education & Certifications
- St. Louis University School of Medicine
- Madras Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ariyan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ariyan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ariyan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ariyan works at
Dr. Ariyan has seen patients for Diabetic Polyneuropathy, Polyneuropathy and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ariyan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ariyan speaks Tamil.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ariyan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ariyan.
