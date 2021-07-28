Dr. Srividhya Subbarayan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Subbarayan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Srividhya Subbarayan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Srividhya Subbarayan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Plainsboro, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BHARATHIAR UNIVERSITY / PSG INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Princeton Medical Center.
Dr. Subbarayan works at
Locations
Srividhya Subbarayan MD PA666 Plainsboro Rd Ste 1B Bldg 100, Plainsboro, NJ 08536 Directions (609) 323-0611
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Princeton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
How was your appointment with Dr. Subbarayan?
Dr. Subbarayan is our family doctor for at least 10 years. She patiently listens to our health problems and helps us keeps great progress reports. She encourages to take good care of ourselves and does not criticize or judge us so we are comfortable enough to share our strength as well as weaknesses with her. All family members are happy with her, children & parent included. Her office is accommodating & better staffed now. There were some lacking office staff previously, which has improved now.
About Dr. Srividhya Subbarayan, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English, Kannada
- 1548297971
Education & Certifications
- Kingsbrook Jewish Mc
- Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center
- BHARATHIAR UNIVERSITY / PSG INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Subbarayan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Subbarayan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Subbarayan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Subbarayan works at
Dr. Subbarayan speaks Kannada.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Subbarayan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Subbarayan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Subbarayan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Subbarayan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.