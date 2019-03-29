Dr. Srivasa Chebrolu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chebrolu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Srivasa Chebrolu, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Srivasa Chebrolu, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Carrollton, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Dr. Chebrolu works at
Renal Center of Carrollton4240 International Pkwy, Carrollton, TX 75007 Directions (972) 306-8410
North Texas Kidney Disease Assoc4401 Coit Rd Ste 303, Frisco, TX 75035 Directions (469) 850-6139
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Chebrolu is truly amazing, he will always take the time to explain anything you do not understand and provide you with his plan of care.
About Dr. Srivasa Chebrolu, MD
- Nephrology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Telugu
- 1124019450
Education & Certifications
- Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
- Internal Medicine
