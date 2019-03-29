Overview

Dr. Srivasa Chebrolu, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Carrollton, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.



Dr. Chebrolu works at Renal Center of Carrollton in Carrollton, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Acidosis and Proteinuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.