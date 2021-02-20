See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Glendale, AZ
Dr. Srivani Srikantiah, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (8)
Call for new patient details
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Srivani Srikantiah, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER.

Dr. Srikantiah works at Arrowhead Internal Medicine, PC in Glendale, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Arrowhead Internal Medicine
    18275 N 59th Ave Ste 138, Glendale, AZ 85308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 564-0078
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 20, 2021
    I have very positive experience with Dr. Sri in the 7+ years I've been there. Although the phone system takes so long to get through. Once you are at the doctor's office, you will not wait long to see her, have your questions answered and be out the door. I'm healthy and only need to see her a few times a year as needed. Their staff is efficient in getting refills made. They are also very good in getting on a televideo conference. Recommended still in 2021.
    Patient J — Feb 20, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Srivani Srikantiah, MD
    About Dr. Srivani Srikantiah, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255467270
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Srikantiah has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Srikantiah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Srikantiah works at Arrowhead Internal Medicine, PC in Glendale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Srikantiah’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Srikantiah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Srikantiah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Srikantiah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Srikantiah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

