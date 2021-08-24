Dr. Kandasamy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sritharani Kandasamy, MD
Dr. Sritharani Kandasamy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University of Toronto / Faculty of Medicine.
Dr. Kandasamy works at
Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates Inc.20 Wall St, Burlington, MA 01803 Directions (781) 221-2940Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
Newton-wellesley Department of Internal Medicine2014 Washington St, Newton Lower Falls, MA 02462 Directions (617) 243-6000
Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates Pharmacy330 Baker Ave, Concord, MA 01742 Directions (978) 287-9470Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Kandasamy?
Dr. Kandasamy has been a joy to visit. She respects any boundaries I put on my visits and is easy to work with as an assault survivor.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1265839336
- University of Toronto / Faculty of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
