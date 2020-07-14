Dr. Srisawai Pattamakom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pattamakom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Srisawai Pattamakom, MD
Dr. Srisawai Pattamakom, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura.
Ideal Womens Health Specialists2945 Loma Vista Rd, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 667-8003
- Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura
I switched from my previous Dr as I felt they were ready to retire and did the minimal and hurried me out every time. I heard about Dr. Pattamakom from a friend and I’m so happy I found her. She took time with me and didn’t rush me. She had novel ideas about what could be causing my issues and didn’t hesitate to take action.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Thai
- 1114031648
- Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- UC-Berkeley
