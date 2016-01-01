Dr. Sriram Sudarshan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sudarshan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sriram Sudarshan, MD
Overview
Dr. Sriram Sudarshan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wichita Falls, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Gandhi Med Coll and is affiliated with United Regional Health Care System.
Dr. Sudarshan works at
Locations
-
1
North Texas Cardiology Ctr LLP2101 9th St, Wichita Falls, TX 76301 Directions (940) 766-4488
Hospital Affiliations
- United Regional Health Care System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sudarshan?
About Dr. Sriram Sudarshan, MD
- Cardiology
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1285696492
Education & Certifications
- CMDNJ-Newark Affil Hosps
- Osmania Med Coll
- Gandhi Med Coll
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sudarshan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sudarshan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sudarshan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sudarshan works at
Dr. Sudarshan has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertensive Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sudarshan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sudarshan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sudarshan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sudarshan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sudarshan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.