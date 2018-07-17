Dr. Sriram Dasari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dasari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sriram Dasari, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sriram Dasari, MD is an Urology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from State University of New York - Brooklyn and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown.
Urology Associates - Nashville2801 Charlotte Ave, Nashville, TN 37209 Directions (615) 703-2500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- Signature Health Alliance
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Dasari performed a robotic prostatectomy on me last December. I am currently still following up with him on a regular basis. He has been so helpful, patient, empathetic and professional in every way. He is a very busy doctor but always takes the necessary time to answer every question asked. I would highly recommend him to anyone. My wife was so impressed she is thinking about changing doctors!
- Urology
- English
- Henry Ford University
- Medical College Of Ohio
- Medical College Of Ohio
- State University of New York - Brooklyn
- Urology
