Overview

Dr. Sriram Balasubramanian, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bel Air, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Sri Ramachandra Med College And Res Institute Madras University Porur Madras and is affiliated with UM Upper Chesapeake Health.



Dr. Balasubramanian works at Bala Medi Spa in Bel Air, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.