Overview

Dr. Sripad Dhawlikar, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from GANDHI MEDICAL COLLEGE, UNIVERSITY HEALTH SCIENCE, VIJAYAWADA, and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Community Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy and Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Dhawlikar works at Ocean Orthopedic Associates PA in Toms River, NJ with other offices in Old Bridge, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.