Dr. Srinivasan Narasimhan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Narasimhan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Srinivasan Narasimhan, MD
Overview
Dr. Srinivasan Narasimhan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from BROOKLYN HOSPITAL / LONG ISLAND UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital and Jackson General Hospital.
Dr. Narasimhan works at
Locations
-
1
Trinity Cardiology Inc.2335 Chesterfield Ave Ste 300, Charleston, WV 25304 Directions (681) 265-3820
Hospital Affiliations
- CAMC General Hospital
- Jackson General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Narasimhan?
I had a stroke in 2013 was admitted to CAMC to find cause, no other doctor could find out what caused my stroke but Dr Nara did. I had a form of a blood clot in my ascending aorta and part of that broke off and caused my stroke. A few days later the heart surgeon & Dr Nara did and 8 hour surgery and because of him I am still hear today.
About Dr. Srinivasan Narasimhan, MD
- Cardiology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1427075258
Education & Certifications
- BROOKLYN HOSPITAL / LONG ISLAND UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Narasimhan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Narasimhan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Narasimhan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Narasimhan works at
Dr. Narasimhan has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia, Chest Pain and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Narasimhan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Narasimhan speaks Hindi.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Narasimhan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Narasimhan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Narasimhan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Narasimhan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.