Overview

Dr. Srinivasan Devanathan, MD is a Pulmonologist in Huntington, IN. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Parkview Huntington Hospital, Parkview Noble Hospital and Parkview Whitley Hospital.



Dr. Devanathan works at Northeast Indiana Urology PC in Huntington, IN with other offices in Fort Wayne, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Low Blood Oxygen Level and Sleep Study along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.