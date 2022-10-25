Dr. Srinivasa Venkatesh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Venkatesh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Srinivasa Venkatesh, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Srinivasa Venkatesh, MD is a Pulmonologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Bangalore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood.
Cyfair Pulmonary Associates10425 Huffmeister Rd Ste 340, Houston, TX 77065 Directions (281) 807-7676
- HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood
Best doctor ever why - he saved my life when my lungs were full of pulmonary embolisms. They gave me 3 hours to live but I am still here many years later. Thanks Dr. Venkatesh. I will never forget you! I came through the ER and I could tell by the staffs reaction that it was not good. Truly thought "here one minute gone the next".
About Dr. Srinivasa Venkatesh, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 48 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1063463974
- LAC USC MEd Ctr
- Sinai Grace Hospital
- Barberton Citizens Hosp
- Bangalore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
