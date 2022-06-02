Dr. Srinivasa Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Srinivasa Reddy, MD
Overview
Dr. Srinivasa Reddy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Denison, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Texoma Medical Center.
Locations
Texoma Heart Group5026 Pool Rd, Denison, TX 75020 Directions (903) 465-3624
Texoma Heart Group1727 Chuckwa Dr Ste 400, Durant, OK 74701 Directions (903) 465-3624
Hospital Affiliations
- Texoma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very good at what he does, it's like I gained a new friend, Dr Reddy has great bedside manner ,explained everything very well so that I could understand what was going on and his staff are all awesome. Wish more Doctors were like him.
About Dr. Srinivasa Reddy, MD
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1336145333
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE
