Dr. Srinivasa Potluri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Srinivasa Potluri, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bridgewater, NJ. They graduated from Rangaraya Medical College and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset and Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.
Dr. Potluri works at
Locations
Advanced Neurology Center LLC1200 US Highway 22 Ste 16, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Directions (732) 307-0810
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Potluri is one of the best doctors I have. When you're with him in the exam room, you feel as if he's truly listening to you and your concerns. He asks many questions and works with you to find solutions you're comfortable with. He's flexible, thorough, and doesn't make any assumptions. I never feel rushed during my visits, as Dr. Potluri answers all questions and never seems like he is in a hurry to get to the next patient. I've never waited long to be seen. His office team is exceptional also. They are warm and very friendly. They work to get you the care and accommodations you need. They're so helpful and a pleasure to talk with.
About Dr. Srinivasa Potluri, MD
- Neurology
- English, Hindi
- 1427088897
Education & Certifications
- NY Medical Ctr.-Hospital for Joint Disea
- New York University Medical Center
- St. Joseph`S Hospital & Medical Center|St. Joseph`S Hospital &amp; Medical Center
- Rangaraya Medical College
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Dr. Potluri has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Potluri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Potluri using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Potluri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Potluri works at
Dr. Potluri has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Potluri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Potluri speaks Hindi.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Potluri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Potluri.
