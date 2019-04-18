Overview

Dr. Srinivasa Potluri, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Osmania Med Coll and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen and The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano.



Dr. Potluri works at Legacy Heart Center in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.