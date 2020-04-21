Overview

Dr. Srinivasa Iskapalli, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD DEL COMAHUE / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Christus Coushatta Health Care Center, Christus Highland Medical Center, Claiborne Memorial Medical Center, Springhill Medical Center and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.



Dr. Iskapalli works at Northwest Louisiana Nephrology in Shreveport, LA with other offices in Minden, LA and Homer, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Hyperkalemia and Chronic Kidney Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.