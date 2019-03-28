See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Srinivasa Gorjala, MD

Bariatric Surgery
5 (21)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Srinivasa Gorjala, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ Newark and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.

Dr. Gorjala works at Georgia Perinatal Consultants in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Canton, GA and Duluth, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Atlanta Campus
    1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 851-8000
  2. 2
    Bariatric Innovations of Atlanta & General Surgery
    6135 Barfield Rd Ste 150, Atlanta, GA 30328 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 250-6691
  3. 3
    Northside Hospital Cherokee
    450 Northside Cherokee Blvd, Canton, GA 30115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 224-1000
  4. 4
    Bariatric Innovations of Atlanta & General Surgery - Cherokee
    470 Northside Cherokee Blvd Ste 170, Canton, GA 30115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 250-6691
  5. 5
    Northside Hospital Surgery & Weight Management - Duluth
    3855 Pleasant Hill Rd Ste 330, Duluth, GA 30096 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 312-6200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Obesity
Hiatal Hernia
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Obesity
Hiatal Hernia
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease

Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hernia
LINX® Reflux Management System Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 28, 2019
    He’s very nice a friendly, he removed my thyroid mass I had and he did such a wounderful job at it.
    — Mar 28, 2019
    About Dr. Srinivasa Gorjala, MD

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1639167299
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Medical College Of Ga Hospitals And Clinics
    Internship
    • Medical College of Georgia
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ Newark
    Undergraduate School
    • Kasturba Med Coll Hosp
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Srinivasa Gorjala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gorjala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gorjala has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gorjala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Gorjala. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gorjala.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gorjala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gorjala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

