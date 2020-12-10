Overview

Dr. Srinivasa Eswarapu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Belleville, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center.



Dr. Eswarapu works at Sai Medical Center in Belleville, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.