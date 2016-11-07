Dr. Srinivasa Chennareddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chennareddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Srinivasa Chennareddy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Guntur Med College and is affiliated with Piedmont Henry Hospital and Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital.
Southern Cardiovascular Care PC1800 Fairview Ave Ste 1, Dothan, AL 36301 Directions (334) 699-8900
Atlanta Heart Associates350 Country Club Dr Ste A, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Directions (770) 692-4000
Atlanta Heart Associates PC747 S 8th St Ste A, Griffin, GA 30224 Directions (770) 692-4000
Prime Healthcare Foundation Southern Regional LLC11 Upper Riverdale Rd SW, Riverdale, GA 30274 Directions (770) 991-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Henry Hospital
- Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
To me i would use him again in a minute , he is good at what he does , thanks dr ,
About Dr. Srinivasa Chennareddy, MD
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1245367721
Education & Certifications
- Setonhall University
- Guntur Med College
