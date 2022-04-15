Dr. Srinivas Vourganti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vourganti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Srinivas Vourganti, MD
Overview
Dr. Srinivas Vourganti, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Vourganti works at
Locations
-
1
Chicago Institute-neurosurgery1725 W Harrison St Ste 970, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 563-3447
-
2
Champaign Dental Group1411 S Michigan Ave Fl 5, Chicago, IL 60605 Directions (312) 563-3447
-
3
Rush Urology - Oak Park610 S Maple Ave Ste 3450, Oak Park, IL 60304 Directions (312) 563-3447Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush Oak Park Hospital
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vourganti?
Doctor was awesome. Very professional.
About Dr. Srinivas Vourganti, MD
- Urology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1821284803
Education & Certifications
- National Institutes Of Health Clinical Center
- UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS OF CLEVELAND
- UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS OF CLEVELAND
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vourganti has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vourganti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vourganti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vourganti works at
Dr. Vourganti has seen patients for Polyuria, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vourganti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Vourganti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vourganti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vourganti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vourganti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.