Dr. Srinivas Vengala, MD
Overview
Dr. Srinivas Vengala, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hot Springs, AR. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs.
Locations
CHI St. Vincent Heart Clinic Arkansas - Hot Springs200 Heartcenter Ln, Hot Springs, AR 71913 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Vengala is a very knowledgeable and caring person. He listens very well to his patients about their concerns; and, provides intelligent responses. He is polite and respectful. Just a very good physician and man.
About Dr. Srinivas Vengala, MD
- Cardiology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1710032008
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs
Dr. Vengala has seen patients for Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vengala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
