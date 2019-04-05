Overview

Dr. Srinivas Rajsheker, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / SRI RAMACHANDRA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with UC Health West Chester Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.



Dr. Rajsheker works at UC Health Physicians in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in West Chester, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Heart Palpitations and Syncope along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.