Dr. Rajsheker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Srinivas Rajsheker, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Srinivas Rajsheker, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / SRI RAMACHANDRA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with UC Health West Chester Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Locations
1
UC Health Physicians3590 Lucille Dr Ste 2700, Cincinnati, OH 45213 Directions (513) 475-8521
2
UC Health Physicians222 Piedmont Ave Ste 1000, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 475-8521
3
West Chester Hospital7700 University Dr, West Chester, OH 45069 Directions (513) 558-4194
4
University Of Cincinnati Medical Center7675 Wellness Way, West Chester, OH 45069 Directions (513) 475-8521
Hospital Affiliations
- UC Health West Chester Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
He is kind, compassionate, and aggressive in his field.
About Dr. Srinivas Rajsheker, MD
- Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1114056959
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / SRI RAMACHANDRA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
