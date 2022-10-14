Dr. Srinivas Puli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Puli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Srinivas Puli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Srinivas Puli, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Peoria, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Carle Foundation Hospital, Graham Hospital Association, Osf Saint Clare Medical Center, OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center, OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center, OSF Saint Luke Medical Center and OSF St. Mary Medical Center.
Locations
Neck To Back Peoria LLC5105 N GLEN PARK PLACE RD, Peoria, IL 61614 Directions (309) 308-5900
The Carle Foundation Hospital611 W Park St, Urbana, IL 61801 Directions (217) 383-3023Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Osf Medical Group -college Ave.1701 E College Ave, Bloomington, IL 61704 Directions (309) 664-3000
- 4 2400 N Interstate 35e, Waxahachie, TX 75165 Directions (469) 843-6230
Hospital Affiliations
- Carle Foundation Hospital
- Graham Hospital Association
- Osf Saint Clare Medical Center
- OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center
- OSF Saint Francis Medical Center
- OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center
- OSF Saint Luke Medical Center
- OSF St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Puri removed a blockage in my bile duct recently and did a superb operation. After having the same surgery from my own GI doctor as well as a doctor in Iowa City, IA neither one of them could remove it. My GI doctor, Dr. Eddy, referred me to Dr. Puri at OSF in Peoria for my problem. He removed the blockage with no problem whatsoever and I highly recommend him for any GI issues.
About Dr. Srinivas Puli, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Puli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Puli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Puli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Puli has seen patients for Pancreatitis, Abdominal Pain and Gastric Ulcer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Puli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Puli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Puli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Puli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Puli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.