Overview

Dr. Srinivas Prasad, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in King of Prussia, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Prasad works at Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates in King of Prussia, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA and Langhorne, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease, Myelopathy and Degenerative Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

