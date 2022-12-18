Dr. Srinivas Pathapati, MDPA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pathapati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Srinivas Pathapati, MDPA
Overview
Dr. Srinivas Pathapati, MDPA is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Amarillo, TX.
Dr. Pathapati works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dr Amit Trehan6833 Plum Creek Dr, Amarillo, TX 79124 Directions (806) 467-9820
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
- Northwest Texas Healthcare System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pathapati?
It was every warn welcoming Which he listen to my explanation that help him give me right medicine. and also he is concern I should get better and I am great full
About Dr. Srinivas Pathapati, MDPA
- Gastroenterology
- English, Arabic
- 1124025374
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pathapati has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pathapati accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pathapati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pathapati works at
Dr. Pathapati has seen patients for Diarrhea, Nausea and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pathapati on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pathapati speaks Arabic.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Pathapati. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pathapati.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pathapati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pathapati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.