Overview

Dr. Srinivas Panja, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Kingwood, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Kurnool Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and St. Luke's Health - Lakeside Hospital.



Dr. Panja works at NORTH HOUSTON RHEUMATOLOGY ASSOCIATES in Kingwood, TX with other offices in Shenandoah, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.