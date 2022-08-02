Dr. Srinivas Panja, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Panja is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Srinivas Panja, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Srinivas Panja, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Kingwood, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Kurnool Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and St. Luke's Health - Lakeside Hospital.
Locations
United Northeast Radiology Llp19701 Kingwood Dr Bldg 4, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (713) 936-2966
The Woodlands920 Medical Plaza Dr, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Directions (713) 936-2966
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - Lakeside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vista Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Panda is very knowledgeable about diabetes, has great bed side manners and looks you in the eye when talking to you. Great Doctor
About Dr. Srinivas Panja, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 29 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Telugu
- 1336298199
Education & Certifications
- University Of Newmexico
- Aurora Sinai Medical Center
- Kurnool Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Panja has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Panja accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Panja has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Panja on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Panja speaks Hindi and Telugu.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Panja. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Panja.
