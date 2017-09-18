Dr. Srinivas Nalamachu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nalamachu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Srinivas Nalamachu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Srinivas Nalamachu, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from Kakatiya Medical College and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Nalamachu works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pain Management Institute of Mid-America Physiatrists7100 College Blvd, Overland Park, KS 66210 Directions (913) 386-2922
Hospital Affiliations
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- CompCare
- CoreSource
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Family Health Partners
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HCA Midwest Comp Care
- Healthcare USA
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- Missouri Care
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
- Premier Group Insurance
- Savility
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nalamachu?
Dr Nalamachu and his nurse are wonderful Very matter of fact and they explain everything well. I have gone several times and I always feel listened to and taken care of. My pain is finally under control for the first time in my life. I. Highly recommend this doctor
About Dr. Srinivas Nalamachu, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English
- 1497716914
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- Temple University Hospital
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Kakatiya Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nalamachu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nalamachu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nalamachu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nalamachu works at
Dr. Nalamachu has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nalamachu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Nalamachu. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nalamachu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nalamachu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nalamachu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.