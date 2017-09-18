See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Overland Park, KS
Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Srinivas Nalamachu, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from Kakatiya Medical College and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Nalamachu works at Pain Management Institute of Mid-America Physiatrists in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Pain Management Institute of Mid-America Physiatrists
    7100 College Blvd, Overland Park, KS 66210 (913) 386-2922

  Overland Park Regional Medical Center

Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Neck Pain

  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Adhesive Capsulitis
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
  View other providers who treat Lipedema
    Aetna
    Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Beech Street (Multiplan)
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    Cenpatico Behavioral Health
    Cigna
    CompCare
    CoreSource
    CorVel
    Coventry Health Care
    Family Health Partners
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    HCA Midwest Comp Care
    Healthcare USA
    Homestate Health Plan
    Humana
    Missouri Care
    Molina Healthcare
    MultiPlan
    New Directions Behavioral Health
    PHCS
    Preferred Health Professionals
    Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
    Premier Group Insurance
    Savility
    UnitedHealthCare
    WellCare
    Worker's Compensation

    Sep 18, 2017
    Dr Nalamachu and his nurse are wonderful Very matter of fact and they explain everything well. I have gone several times and I always feel listened to and taken care of. My pain is finally under control for the first time in my life. I. Highly recommend this doctor
    Lenexa, KS — Sep 18, 2017
    Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    English
    1497716914
    Temple University Hospital
    Temple University Hospital
    ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
    Kakatiya Medical College
